Prez Akufo-Addo Being Devoured By A Monster He Created In Appiah Stadium - Alhaji Sani

Founding member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Sani says members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo have no moral right to condemn Appiah Stadium for his insulting conduct.



According to him, the NPP and President Akufo-Addo in particular are responsible for instilling that uncouth behaviour in him when he was an ardent member of NPP and a ‘darling boy’ of Nana Akufo Addo a coupleof years ago.



Speaking to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, host of Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Alhaji Sani revealed that then Candidate Akufo-Addo allowed Appiah Stadium to insult NDC leaders and even accused Ohene Agyekum of keeping ballot boxes in his house which nearly resulted in a gun battle.



Citing the ordeal he suffered at the hands of Appiah Stadium, Alhaji Sani mentioned that the former caused his arrest after a radio session with Ayisi Boateng and he was stripped naked and moved to Accra in handcuffs.



“When he was doing all these things to us, Nana Addo didn’t come out to condemn him. They describe President Atta Mills as a Chimpanzee and Nana Addo didn’t say anything about it”, he recalled.



He added that “recently Otiko-Djaba insulted President Mahama and while the Minority on the Vetting Committee of Parliament said she should withdraw her statement that the President is heartless and wicked, President Akufo Addo didn’t reproach her for insulting the former Head of State and no NPP member came out to condemn her”.



Alhaji Sani however was of the view that President Akufo Addo created his own monster in Appiah Stadium when he was a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), thus it is not the responsibility of the NDC to ensure he is now of good behaviour.



“And now that he [Nana Addo] has created his own monster in his laboratory and the monster is devouring him up, what does he want us to say about it? I can cite so many examples...yet President Akufo-Addo never said anything in condemnation”, he stated.



“When we attended the funeral of Bantama Chief in Kumasi, the NPP hooted at former President Mahama as if he was a petty thief and President Akufo-Addo couldn’t reprimand them to stop and protect the presidency.”



“Now that you have trained someone to be insulting and the person has turned on you, you want me to condemn him; for what reason? I will never condemn him today or tomorrow. Akufo Addo fell on the knife he pulled; he trained Appiah Stadium how to shoot a gun and he has turned the gun on him, then they want us to condemn him. We won’t do it because they did nothing when their supporters insulted President Mahama”, he stressed.