I’ll Help Akufo-Addo’s Govt To Succeed....Without Appointment – Richard Anane

Dr. Richard Winfred Anane, Former Minister of State under former President John Agyekum Kufuor Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr Richard Anane, has indicated his readiness to offer any help in whatever capacity, to ensure the success of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



And he is prepared to do so without any offer of appointment to serve under him.



According to him, inasmuch as he has a big role to play in ensuring that the current NPP government succeeds in its governance of the country, “I don’t need to be in a position to be able to do it”.



Speaking on 3FM’s Sunrise morning show, Dr. Anane, who served in the John Kufuor government said, there are ways he could help Nana Akufo-Addo to succeed in government without necessarily holding any office in his administration.



“…There are so many ways of getting things done. It’s not about what position you hold,” he said Wednesday in response to a question by the host of the show, Winston Amoah, as to what role he’s playing in the current administration.



Dr. Anane who served as Minister for Roads and Highways and also Minister of Health said having had the privilege as being one of the youngest people to be part of the formation of the NPP; he would do his best to ensure the party gets better by succeeding in its governance of the country.



In his estimation, it doesn’t take a ministerial appointment whatsoever to be able to do that, saying, “So anything that must be done to make sure my party gets better I will make sure I do, I don’t have to occupy any particular position to be able to do it. It’s about my country.”