I Have Not Recorded Anyone - A Plus Denies Tape

Related Stories Musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus has denied recording a senior police officer in the alleged corrupt practices by the two Deputy Chiefs of staff at the flagstaff house.



In the audio tape, an alleged senior police officer is heard telling a male person on the other end in a telephone conversation that “As for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage . . . the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.



“You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself because it looks like most of the things don’t get to him . . . I feel he has good intentions but he’s not going to achieve it,” the alleged CID Officer said.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, A Plus explained that he has not even heard the purported tape which is circulating in the media.



Kwame Asare Obeng has maintained, he still stands by the allegations he leveled against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff.



"I made a complaint, the police took the matter up and investigated and denied my allegations, who am I to say no to their report . . . I have not personally heard the audio but will respond appropriately when I listen to it," he said.



He added that he has not recorded any police officer.