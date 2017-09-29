Appiah Stadium Is An Opportunist – Odike

Related Stories Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai aka ‘Odike’, has sternly warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to welcome Appiah Stadium, into their fold.



The businessman cum politicians, who was once a close ally of Appiah Stadium, a serial caller for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), wants to cross carpet to the NPP.



He stated that any attempt by the ruling NPP to welcome Appiah Stadium into their midst, would surely spell doom for the party, waning that the NDC man should not be entertained by the NPP.



According to him, Appiah Stadium’s recent unprovoked verbal attacks on President Akufo-Addo is a strategy by the serial caller to get his way back into the ruling political party, warning the NPP to ignore him.



Appiah Stadium, last week, recorded a two-minute audio on which he hurled unprintable insults on Nana Akufo-Addo, which he posted on several social media platforms to dent the image of the first gentleman.



Odike recounted that Appiah Stadium, after enjoying massively from the ex-President Kufuor-led NPP administration where he was then an active NPP member, quickly dumped the party to join the NDC after the 2008 polls.



According to him, Appiah Stadium doesn’t like being in opposition so he (Appiah) then provoked some NDC members to physically attack him, which paved way for him to join the NDC, who had just won political power in 2008.



Odike, who is very outspoken, noted that Appiah Stadium wants to dump the NDC and join the NPP now that the NDC is in opposition “so that he can enjoy from the Nana Akufo-Addo’s NPP administration.



The business tycoon therefore warned the NPP leadership not to pay attention to Appiah Stadium’s numerous tricks to get back into the party, saying that the NDC serial caller is an opportunist and should be ignored.