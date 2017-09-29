Faure Gnassingbé & Omar al-Bashir Can Not Politically Survive - Islamic Cleric

Related Stories Islamic cleric, Numerologist, Philosopher and acclaimed Spiritual hacker Mallam Shamuna Ustarz Jibreel who is globally known for his accurate predictions and prophesies on both local and international fronts has reaffirmed his prophecy on President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and Omar al-Bashir of Sudan.



The soothsayers in an interview with Peacefmonline.com noted that, “The two presidents cannot politically survive.”



Mallam Shamuna Ustarz Jibreel had earlier predicted their political future in an interview with Black Rasta on the possible Coup d'état in Togo.



“Immediately after the 2016 elections I had a discussion on 'Good evening Ghana' on coup d'etat in Sudan with Paul Adom Otchere as well,” he said.



Mallam Shamuna's comment follows the incessant political stalemate in neighboring Togo, where opposition protesters are demanding President Faure Gnassingbe’s removal from office.



According to the Islamic cleric “Critics should not think is because of the recent uprising in Togo that made me say this. I have an article far older than the recent uprising in Togo. I refer you to YouTube Mallam Shamuna with Black Rasta on the topic Burkina, Ghana Togo crisis also on Daily guide dated 7th November 2014 'Doom awaits Ghana, Togo and Burkina'."



He however explained that “What I mean by they can't politically survive is that, I foresee that there is a possible coup d'etat in either countries or its equivalent. It is only prayers and serious supplications that can rescue them. But Allah can change what he wishes as it is stated in Quran 19 verse 39 ‘God abolishes whatever He wills and affirms whatever he wishes and he is the source of the Scriptures" Allah knows best.”