Fire Jinapor, Asenso - Asiedu Nketia To Prez Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack his two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.



He also wants the dismissal of the Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.



His comment follows recent development as far as A-Plus' corruption allegation is concerned.



Controversial Musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A Plus, alleged Francis Asenso Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, are corrupt; prompting the President to call for thorough investigations into the matter in his resolve to fight corruption under his administration.



The Police CID subsequently invited him (A-Plus) to their headquarters for interrogation and to provide further evidence to his claims.



Subsequently, the Deputy Chiefs of Staff were cleared of any acts of corruption because A-Plus failed to substantiate the claims of corruption against them.



However, barely two weeks after that report, a leaked tape containing the voice of A Plus and the female investigator contradicting the contents of the final report has surfaced.



"as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage… the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work....



“....I feel sad for Nana, I think he has good intentions but he is not going to achieve them. You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself. Because it looks like most of the things doesn’t get to him…yes I feel sad for him,” Maame Yaa Tiwaa allegedly said on the leaked tape.



However in a personal statement issued Thursday, Madam Yaa Tiwaa said the telephone conversation between her and A-plus "has been doctored and/or edited to achieve a deliberate, mischievous and evil purpose".



Speaking to these issues in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson on Accra FM, General Mosquito as he is popularly called, said “in other jurisdictions, the CID boss would have resigned by now, but since that has not been done I will call on those officials to be removed from office for a thorough investigation to be conducted into the matter. Abu Jinapor and Asenso must be sacked from their positions until thorough investigations have been conducted into the matter. From what is happening, clearly there has been a cover up in the initial investigations.”







