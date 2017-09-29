Abu Jinapor Opens Up On Genesis Of Leaked Audio Saga . . .

Related Stories Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has denied pressurizing the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah into giving a revenue-collection contract to another institution for financial favours.



Kwame Asare, aka A-Plus, accused Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, all Deputy Chiefs of Staff, of being corrupt because they forced the Korle-Bu CEO to give a revenue-collection contract to uniBank after the same contract had been given to a wholly-foreign-owned bank.



A-Plus’ allegation was described as “baseless” and “without merit” by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) which probed the issue after it was referred to them by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



However, a leaked audiotape of a conversation between A-Plus and Deputy Chief of the CID, ACP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has emerged raising questions on the credibility of the report or conclusion drawn by the CID.



As far as the Korle-Bu issue is concerned, Jinapor said he never influenced Korle-Bu to revert the contract to uniBank in exchange for financial favours.



"First of all, there was no question about giving a contract, that’s number one. It was about a process to lead to selecting a bank to collect revenue at Korle-Bu and a complaint was that the process was sole-sourced. If you want, and even if you interrogated uniBank’s account, it will even not fall within the bracket of sole-sourcing because in sole-sourcing, you would still have to go to the procurement authority for permission and if it is restrictive tendering, you still … and I tend to have a bit of appreciation of these matters because I tend to deal with those matters at our office, so it had nothing to do with giving a contract to a particular bank. It had everything to do with process so you couldn’t even have gone to tell Korle-Bu that ‘give uniBank a contract’ and the truth is that we don’t even need to split hairs about it, I mean I spoke to Dr Anyah for 1min:30secs" he told Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Friday.



The deputy Chief of Staff further stated that he does not intend taking any legal action against A-Plus over the corruption allegation the latter levelled against him since Ghanaians are discerning enough and can better judge the issue on its own merit.



