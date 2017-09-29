A-Plus Sent Me Leaked Audio A Week Ago - Presidential Staffer

|
|Presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe
|
Presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has alleged that controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A-Plus is the original source of an audio recording on which a voice said to be that of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is heard asking A Plus to manage a situation she was supposed to investigate.
The viral audio portrays that the police covered up corruption allegations for the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Messrs Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, during the investigations.
The corruption allegations against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by A-Plus, has been revived following the leakage of the audio, said to be a telephone conversation between A-Plus and the senior police officer, who was involved in the investigations.
A Plus has maintained that he did not record, doctor or circulate the conversation and has even dared the police to prove that he did.
However, Mr Tagoe in a radio interview with Adom FM on Friday morning said A-Plus sent him the audio recording while he was with a presidential delegation at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.
He said he sought permission from A-Plus before fowarding the said audio to Sammy Awuku, and they both later pleaded with him [A-Plus] not to release the tape.
Mr Tagoe said, he was stunned when later A-Plus accused him of releasing the tape even after he pleaded that it should not be released.
He said later when he confronted A-Plus about the issue, the musician said he was told by a friend that he [Tagoe] shared the audio on a whatsapp platform.
Mr Tagoe has issued an ultimatum to A-Plus to reveal the names of the person who accused him of leaking the tape.
He said, he pleaded with A-Plus not to release the tape not because he wanted to cover-up for his bosses, deputy chiefs of staff, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor but felt it was an internal party issues.
|Source: Daily Graphic
