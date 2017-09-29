Kamal Deen Bows Out Of NPP’s National Youth Organizer Race?

Related Stories NPP’s Henry Nana Boakye affectionately known as ‘Nana B’ who is vying for the National Youth Organizer position in the NPP has alleged that, one of his main contenders, Kamal Deen Abdulai has bowed out from the race.



According to Nana Boakye on Adom TV, Kamal Deen Abdulai “has told me that he will still contest the Nassara Coordinator position”.



The NPP is about to go to the polls next year to elect its executives to run the party towards the 2020 general elections.



The controversy has started from the Youth Organizer position as to who is best to take over from the current Youth Organizer, Mr. Sammy Awuku.



Dominic Eduah, the current deputy Youth Organizer of the NPP has been tipped for the position - Nana Boakye and Kamal Deen Abdulai are also eyeing the same position.



Kamal Deen is yet to confirm or deny Nana B’s statement as no reasons were given as to why he (Kamal) is exiting the race.