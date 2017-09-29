A Plus/ CID Audio: A Disgrace To Gov't - NDC Organiser

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], Anthony Nukpenu says he knew the Criminal Investigations Department [CID] would not do any good work when President Akufo-Addo gave them the mandate to investigate his two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.



The two Deputy Chiefs of Staff; Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor were accused of corruption by Musician cum Politician, A Plus.



A Plus few weeks ago made corruption allegations against the two appointees, but the CID after investigations into the allegations rendered it baseless and deceptive.



The Senior female police officer who was allegedly caught on tape discussing investigations into alleged corruption allegations against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff with self-confessed NPP activist, A-Plus, claims the audio in circulation has been doctored to achieve some "mischievous and evil" motives.



Deputy Director-General of the Criminial Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, insists a large portion of contents of the purported audio of the conversations with A-Plus to influence his confessions regarding two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, which has since gone viral are "a total fabrication and a figment of the author's imagination".



Controversial Musician, Kwame Asare Obeng affectionately called A Plus, alleged Francis Asenso- Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor, the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, are corrupt; prompting the President to call for thorough investigations into the matter in his resolve to fight corruption under his administration.



After interrogating the issue, the Deputy Chiefs of Staff were cleared of any acts of corruption because the musician failed to substantiate the claims of corruption against them.



The Director of Police CID, COP Bright Oduro, thus stated in a final report that the claims were baseless and lacked merit, absolving the two appointees of any wrongdoing.



In an interview on Kasapa FM’s ‘Morning Drive’ on the latest leaked audio recording alleged to be between A-Plus and the CID officer, Mr Nukpenu noted “the issue is a disgrace to the government and that President Akufo-Addo should have subjected the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for firm investigations into the case other than the CID who will not do any good work, when it bothers on the integrity of persons in high profile positions”.



According to him, "this country has no National Security or BNI division since the officers who work in these institutions are all elected by the party in power."