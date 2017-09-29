ECOWAS Should Intervene In Togo Crises - Wassa East MP

Related Stories NDC Member of Parliament for Wassa East constituency, Isaac Agyei Mensah has called on African leaders to intervene in the prolonged political agitations in Togo.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Hon. Agyei Mensah called on the Economic Community of West African States to ensure peace and order in Togo.



According to him, it will not make sense for the leaders to show a lack of concern as the Togo's political tension heightens.



Hon. Isaac Agyei Mensah further commended Ex-President Rawlings for raising awareness for a swift intervention to uphold the values of freedom and justice in Togo.



Ex-President Rawlings addressing a delegation of Togolese nationals at his office in Accra on Wednesday expressed worries and so appealed to stakeholder countries to resolve the conflict.



