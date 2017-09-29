A Plus Should Compose a Song For The CPP If . . . – Abronye DC

|
|Kwame Baffoe ak..a. Abronye DC
Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has asked A Plus to compose a song for the CPP if he feels his songs automatically win power for political parties.
“A-Plus should compose a song for Convention People's Party [CPP] if he believes himself as a musician whose songs automatically and always make parties win elections,” he said.
“I am daring him to sing for the CPP to come into power,” he added.
According to him, his prevalent priority as a member of the party is to make sure the party does not engulf itself in corrupt practices as the previous government was known for; which subsequently led to their defeat.
Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning programme, Abronye DC described A-Plus as an opportunist who always wants things in his favour.
|Source: Elizabeth Semiheva Bedi/Peacefmonline.com
