Non-Partisan Body Must Investigate A-Plus/CID Leaked Audio Saga!

Deputy Communications Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo, is proposing a non-partisan investigations into the contents of the leaked audio recording of a conversation between A Plus and Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigations Department, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.



Mr. Agbenyo inquired to know if it would be possible for Parliament to get into this issue of the CID allegedly concocting a report to save the jobs of Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor.



“Can we get Parliament to get into this issue? Get a non-partisan committee into the issue. Get private persons. Get one or two people from the clergy. Get one or two journalists on board to investigate the issue and get us the facts and if there is any wrong doing, people should be punished,” Fred Agbenyo stated on TV3’s New Day Morning Show.



The CID, a couple of weeks ago, described as "baseless and without merit", corruption allegations made by musician and staunch supporter of President Akufo Addo, A Plus against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor.



However, excerpts of an audio, based on a telephone conversation between A-Plus and ACP Addo-Danquah suggested a 'cover-up' in the police’s report to protect the two public officials.



But ACP Addo-Danquah on Thursday issued a statement admitting it was her voice but accused A Plus of doctoring the tape.



“He [A-Plus] mischievously picked some aspects of my voice in a later conversation I had with him when the report was released. Significantly, it is imperative to indicate that the said telephone conversation that has been doctored or edited lasted for 56 seconds. It should be clear to discerning Ghanaians that the said recordings lasted for over 5 minutes,” ACP Addo-Danquah said in her statement.



However, A-Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, is challenging the Deputy Director of the Police CID to provide evidence to her claim that he has doctored the tape.



Speaking to the issue on TV3, the NDC Communications Director said “anybody who has listened to the tape will struggle to believe that what was on the tape was not the CID boss voice because the chronology is so sequential. We need another body to investigate the CID boss”.



Mr. Agbenyo who was concerned about several discredited reports by state institutions warned that, “if they [state institutions] keep on failing us every day, who are we to trust to do investigation for the report to be accepted?”