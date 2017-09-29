Appiah Stadium Should Be Thankful To Prez Akufo Addo

Related Stories General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has expressed his disappointment in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller Appiah Stadium for not showing remorse after he was pardoned by President Nana Akufo Addo.



According to the Prophet, it is wrong for Appiah Stadium to turn around to say he was coaxed to render apology to President Akufo Addo after calling the President of Ghana a “monkey” and a “wee smoker”.



Appiah Stadium claiming in a viral audio that President Akufo Addo smones marijuana [wee] and akin the President to a monkey, came out to apologised to the President and promised not to engage in partisan politics; thus he would not even support former President Mahama again.



After Appiah Stadium’s apology, the Ashanti Regional Police Command called for his arrest upon instruction from the National Headquarters; he was subsequently handcuffed in Kumasi and transported to the Headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Accra to answer questions pertaining to his claims.



The Minister for Information, Mustapha Hamid however, in a release indicated that President Akufo-Addo has informed the Police Administration of his position on the matter, saying the President is not interested in pressing charges against the NDC communicator.



Mustapha Hamid in the statement said, “H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo wishes to state that he is not interested in pursuing the matter in issue since same was ruled upon by the National Media Commission (NMC) on February 6, 2015. This followed series of publications in pro-NDC newspapers making similar claims. Lawyers for then Candidate Akufo-Addo took these newspapers namely The Al-Hajj, Enquirer, Informer, Ghanaian Lens and the Daily Post to the NMC to afford them the opportunity to substantiate their claims. They failed to do so, following which the NMC asked them to retract and apologize. The President is therefore, convinced that right-thinking Ghanaians recognize that Appiah Stadium is merely reciting from an NDC propaganda book, which has since been discredited.”



But Rev. Owusu Bempah on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show is alleging to have heard Appiah Stadium saying that he was coaxed by the police to render his apology to President Akufo Addo.



He stressed that it is prudent for the saved one to be thankful and show appreciation to the people who saved him rather than being ungrateful and scheme to pay back with evil as Appiah Stadium is doing to President Akufo Addo and Madam Ama Busia who pleaded for the discontinuation of the case against him [Appiah Stadium].



“He should thank President Akufo Addo and Madam Ama Busia...if some people help you and save you from death, you don’t pay them back with evil. This is all that I will say about Appiah Stadium’s case”, he averred.