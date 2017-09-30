Sammy Awuku Pleaded with A-Plus not to release Tape   

Related Stories The unfolding brouhaha emanating from the corruption allegations levelled by controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly called A-Plus against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Asenso-Boakye and Abu Jinapor seems not to have an end in sight.



After the CID reported that A-Plus’ allegations were unfounded, which minimised attention on the matter, a recently leaked tape in which a Deputy Director of Police CID, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is heard attempting to persuade A-Plus from pursuing the matter as his allegation was found to be “close to the truth” has revived the issue.



Presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe has alleged that the controversial musician is the original source of the audio recording.



Charles Tagoe in an interview with Adom FM, Friday, said A-Plus sent him the audio recording while he was with a presidential delegation at the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week.



He said he sought permission from A-Plus before forwarding the said audio to Sammy Awuku, and they both later pleaded with him [A-Plus] not to release the tape.



His revelations follow recent media reports suggesting that A Plus has maintained he recorded the conversation but did not circulate.



Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe said his plea was not because he wanted to cover-up for his bosses, Deputy Chiefs of Staff but felt it was an internal party issue.



The presidential Staffer has since been accused by A-Plus for releasing the audio to the public via a Whatsapp group, a situation, he, Nii Teiko denies and has taken him by surprise.



ACP Addo-Danquah on Thursday issued a statement admitting it was her voice but accused A Plus of doctoring her voice in the recorded conversation to seem as though she covered up wrongdoing on the part of the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.



“He [A-Plus] mischievously picked some aspects of my voice in a later conversation I had with him when the report was released. Significantly, it is imperative to indicate that the said telephone conversation that has been doctored or edited lasted for 56 seconds. It should be clear to discerning Ghanaians that the said recordings lasted for over 5 minutes,” ACP Addo-Danquah said in her statement.



But A-Plus, in a sharp rebuttal, dared her to prove the claim that he “mischievously doctored” her voice.



“You can’t make accusations when you don’t have evidence to prove. If it is doctored, say it is doctored, why do you accuse me? It is possible that somebody else doctored it,” A-Plus is reported to have said in an interview on Asempa FM.



He has also gone a step further to dare the police to arrest him if they have evidence he has doctored a tape.