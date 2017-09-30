Akufo –Addo Does Not Have What It Takes To Fight Corruption - Mornah

Related Stories The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah has cast doubt on the ability of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in fighting corruption.



According to him, “the seeming silence of our President in relation to corruption is a big worry”



Bermard Mornah was reacting to the brouhaha surrounding the corruption allegation of A-Plus against two deputy Chiefs of Staff; Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye and subsequent turn of events.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, the PNC National Chiarman said "A-Plus is part of them (NPP) and yet comes out to accuse two deputy chiefs of staff; where he describes them as thieves of staffs and in that he says these are persons if you have to meet the president you have to pay money before you are granted access….is the President aware that his chief of staff deputies and other people around him have now auctioned his meeting with people to the highest bidder? The seeming silence of our president in relation to corruption is a big worrying… President Akufo Addo has not got what it takes to deal with the stealing of our resources…"



