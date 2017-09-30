Leaked Tape Not Doctored…It’s An Evidence Of Loose Talking Police Officers - Pratt

Related Stories “I don’t believe that tape was doctored in any way; there is nothing on that tape which suggests that it has been doctored” stated the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.



In a new twist to the A Plus corruption allegation against two Chiefs of Staff, Abu Jinapor and Boakye Asenso, the Deputy CID boss, ACP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah has been caught up in a leaked conversation with the musician, telling him to let go of the allegations of corruption he made against the two Chiefs of Staff.



Prior to this, the CID upon an order from President Akufo Addo had conducted investigations into the corruption allegation and has come out with its findings.



The leaked tape appeared shortly after the findings of the police cleared the two chiefs of staff. The police described the allegations by A Plus as “baseless and unsubstantiated.”



In a statement on the leaked tape, the CID insisted the leaked tape had been doctored to tarnish the reputation of Madam Tiwaa.



However, Kwesi Pratt in a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji, said the tape was not doctored.



He said “that tape itself is not evidence of corruption. What that tape proves is that some of the police officers are loose talkers…it proves that some of the police officers are behaving as if they are members of the New Patriotic Party. That woman spoke as if she clearly (was part of the leadership of the NPP).



According to him, ACP Addo Danquah with the leaked tape has “destroyed the credibility of the Ghana police service. She has done a lot of disservice to the police service and to herself and she has provided the basis for people to question the police report”.