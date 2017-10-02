Oprah Winfrey Fuels Rumour She's Going To Run For US President

 
 

02-Oct-2017  
Back in March, billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey sparked rumors she was considering a run for the Presidency of the United States after realizing you don't need prior experience.


Back then she told Bloomberg;

“I actually never thought that that was — I never considered the question even a possibility. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough. And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.’”

Last week, Oprah restarted the rumors by re-Tweeting an article calling her the Democratic Party's best hope for 2020.
 
 
 
 
 

