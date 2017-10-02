Nana Addo Must Call His 'Darling Boy' A-Plus To Order - Objective Media Forum

Related Stories The Objective Media Forum has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call Kwame Asare Obeng also known as Kwame A-Plus to order, The forum in a statement issued described the musician as someone who assassinates characters without any evidence.



According to the forum, they are aware that the musician is having the backing of some influential government officials hence his rants and allegations on people.



The forum in the statement alleged that the allegations he [A-Plus] made against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, was masterminded by the current CEO of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



They said, the current CEO at the premier hospital and owner of the Holy Trinity Spa and Heath Farms had his contract with uniBank and uniCredit terminated for allegedly inflating the cost of services his company rendered to them.



The forum also alleged that, A-Plus wanted a foreign bank to take over the banking services at the hospital and because he was denied, made up the allegations against the two, who were invited by the banks after their contract with hospital was terminated, by the CEO who they alleged used that as a payback for the termination of his services with the two banks.



Kwame Asare Obeng seems to have specialized in character assassination, attacking and defaming people without evidence is his style. He did it to many NDC government appointees including Mr Kofi Adams and H.E JDM via his Facebook page and the NPP were praising him because it was an opportunity to make political capital out of it. It could be recalled that few weeks to the 2016 elections, A-Plus shot a Facebook live video to display a pump action gun and said he was ready to Battle NDC as if Ghana was going for a war.



Then candidate Nana should have called his Darling boy to order but never. A plus continued his notorious behavior till NPP won power. In January 2017, the political monster NPP created in opposition begun attacking some bigwigs within his own. He started with Mr Bryan Acheampong (Now Minister of State In charge of security).



Kwame A-Plus said he didn't understand why the member of Parliament for Abetifi was invited some pro NDC musicians for is NPP victory party in his constituency.



He went on to allege that Mr Bryan Acheampong together with Mr Seth Tekper, former minister of finance milked the state. According him, Mr Bryan Acheampong had a contract to run the payroll system with his software.



And through that Bryan made huge sums of money in a dubious way. Nobody in NPP again saw the need to call their boy to order. It is our firm belief that the musician should be called to order before sinking the image of the president. The president we believe has an unquestionable integrity however; some individuals are bent on using the association with him to tarnish his image.



From what we have gathered, he allegations has the support of the current CEO of Korle-Bu who is also the CEO of Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farms. We are also aware that the two accused Deputy Chiefs of Staff were accused of corruption because of their attempt to act on a petition he received from uniBank complaining about alleged unfair treatment meted to it by the management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The current CEO of Korle-Bu and owner of Holy Trinity Spa who was once offering services to the stated bank at an exorbitant price and inflated cost had their contract with the bank terminated and so after being appointed as CEO of the premier hospital, he took the action as pay back for the termination of the contract he had with the bank. Aside that, we also aware that A-Plus was fronting for a new foreign bank to take over from uniBank but because he was refused, he false fully made the allegations at the two were called to only intervene.



The bank in question invested GHc3.2 million in renovating the Korle-Bu Maternity ward as part of the social corporate responsibility and by virtue of that we cannot allow an indigenous bank to be relegated and a foreign bank appointed to take over. We are also aware that he recently requested the Railway Minister to allow him purchase some of the damaged rails as the country prepare as the country prepares to reconstruct new rails.



His association with Gabby Otchere Darko, the Finance Minister and other top government officials is also giving the opportunity to misbehave. In conclusion we want to state that the president knows the substance of the case and should not allow the musician to use his association with government to undermine the integrity of any state institution.