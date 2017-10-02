NDC Will Lose 2020 Elections – Akpaloo

Related Stories Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has predicted yet another electoral defeat for to opposite National Democratic Congress (NDC). He is sure the NDC cannot win the 2020 elections.



The LPG founder contended that if president Akufo-Addo sustains his extraordinary works, which looks certain, the NDC will stand no chance to win the next elections.



“President Akufo-Addo has started on a positive note so far and from all indications he will not pull his leg from the accelerator,” he said.



Mr. Akpaloo added, “If Nana Akufo-Addo continues this way then all opposition political parties should forget about the next polls.”

According to him, if the social intervention polices improve the lives of the people “they will reciprocate with their votes.



“The NPPs polices are juicy and very positive, especially the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, which will see a lot of the youth going to school.



“The One District, One Factory programme will also create jobs and boost the economy, which will bring huge relief to the people, who will vote in 2020.” To be honest with you, he continued “the NDC, which is the largest opposition political party stands no chance in the 2020 polls.”



NDC’s Dreams



Mr. Akpaloo therefore urged the opposition political parties, especially the NDC, to stop believing that they can oust the performing NPP administration in 2020.



“The NPP is performing beyond my imagination and with this amazing performance; the 2020 polls will be difficult for the opposition parties.



“With this good show by Nana Akufo-Addo, the opposition parties will need a lot of money to campaign to beat him and it is impossible in 2020.”











