Kwami Sefa Kayi Cautions Ghanaians

Related Stories Host of "Kokrokoo", Peace FM's Flagship programme, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has cautioned Ghanaians against illegal recording of conversations as displayed in the case of controversial musician A-Plus and the Deputy CID Director, Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.



Barely three weeks after A-Plus accused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff; Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye of corruption, an audio recording containing the voice of the Deputy CID Boss where she seems to be advising the musician on some issues that may implicate him if he appears before the Investigative body leaked.



Mrs. Addo-Danquah was heard on the tape saying "as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we've gone to confirm, you wouldn't be too far from right to say that this is what happened but we need to manage . . . the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it . . . I feel sad for Nana, I think he has good intentions but he is not going to achieve them".



Though A-Plus has neither denied nor confirmed knowledge of the leakage of the audio, the Deputy CID Boss says the audio has been doctored to achieve some "mischievous and evil" purpose.



She said in a statement that large portion of the contents of her conversation with A-plus was a "total fabrication and a figment of the author's imagination".



Commenting briefly on the culture of recorded tapes, Mr. Sefa Kayi dreaded the future of the nation as he stated categorically that "one day, something will go horribly wrong in this country and then, we will take a second look at this thing where somebody has a confidential conversation with you, then you record it and leak it publicly . . . I take you into my confidence over a matter. If perhaps I wanted to make my conversation public, why didn’t I say it in the public domain?”



He wondered what the motives of people who record a person's conversation in confidence are, asking is it "to run me down, to embarrass me, to humiliate me, to disgrace me; one day, something will go horribly wrong”.