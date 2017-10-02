A-Plus Should Be Arrested - Abronye DC

Related Stories Following the apology rendered by musician cum ardent sympathizer of President Akufo-Addo, Kwame Asare Obeng to the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff; Mr Abu Jinapor and Mr. Asenso-Boakye, the Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of NPP, Kwame Baffoe says the musician should be arrested.



According to the aspiring NPP National Youth Organizer, a mere apology should not be taken in as the final resolution to the pain and disgrace he has caused the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff and President Akufo-Addo’s government, but should be arrested and charged for causing fear and panic.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Abronye DC as he is affectionately called indicated that the apology rendered by A-Plus shows that he lied to the public; adding that until his apology, he has created fear and panic in the family, friends and largely members of NPP being associated with bribery and corruption.



He stressed that A-Plus’ action has broken the police criminal code of causing fear and panic in the country for lying to the public on bribery allegation without any basis; thus, the police should have detained him after he was invited by the CID for questioning.



He reiterated that after the police CID had found A-Plus bribery accusation to be baseless, the police should have charged him for causing fear and panic.



“A-Plus should have been charged with fear and panic as the apology is not enough . . . his accusation caused fear and panic and the CID should not have left him off the hook after admitting wrongdoing”, he argued.



“We shouldn’t conclude this matter on apology. What about the embarrassment he has caused the NPP government? This will give room for people to speculate on A-Plus' account; meanwhile, A-Plus is nobody after lying and rendering an apology”, he stressed.



He also mentioned that A-Plus can be prosecuted for recording the Deputy CID, ACP Mrs. Maame Yaa Addo-Danquah in their conversation without her consent; thus “this should not be entertained. The state still has a case to prosecute against A-Plus”.



“Ignorant of the law is no excuse, and he has caused fear and panic and so the apology is not enough and cannot be accepted as the resolution to the damage he has caused Abu Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye and NPP government”, he stated.