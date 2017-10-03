NPP Chair Goes Wild Destroys Cooking Utensils Of School Feeding Programme

Related Stories School children at the Wassa Akropong RIIS Presby Primary school in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region were starved on Friday, September 29, 2017, following the destruction of f their food and cooking utensils.



The over 500 school children who were already salivating and thanking government for the continuation of the school feeding programme had to swallow their saliva as a group of young hefty men destroyed the food and vandalised the pantry.



It was later alleged that, the young men were ordered by the constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the area, Nana Asafoankye Badu whose wife is the caterer for the school feeding programme in the school.



This was allegedly due to the fact that, the NPP’s chairman had a serious quarrel with his wife, and therefore decided to cancel the contract since it was through his influence that his wife was awarded the contract.



Teachers, pupils and some parents who were around when the incident happened were seen helpless as they could not stop the perpetrators for the sake of their lives.



“Some people are above the laws of Ghana. These same Asafoankye boys beat a fellow NPP man mercilessly here in the full glare of people, but nothing happened to them”, a concerned citizen told Today.



Meanwhile residents of Wassa Akropong and its environs whose wards attend the school have appealed to the Western Regional Minister, Ministry of Education and the President to, as a matter of urgency call Nana Asafoankye Badu to order and stop him from further trampling over other people’s rights.



