I Apologized To Akufo-Addo Under Duress – Appiah Stadium

Related Stories Popular serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly known as Appiah Stadium says he has no regret for tagging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a “drug addict” and a “monkey”.



According him, his apology before and after his arrest was not genuine – and admitted that he has no respect for the first gentleman of the land.



Appiah Stadium in an interview with Adom FM said his apology to the president was orchestrated by operatives of National Security led by New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) Hopeson Adorye.



“National Security operatives led by Hopeson Adorye pointed a gun at me and asked me to apologize. I was left me with no other option than to apologize”, he bemoaned.



Adding that, “I wouldn’t have apologized to President Akufo-Addo if I was not forced. I had to say something to save my life”.



Appiah Stadium was picked up by the Police to substantiate an allegation made against the President and help with investigations at an unknown place.



He was freed after the president said in a statement that, he was not happy with the arrest - after pictures and video of NDC serial caller begging for clemency began circulating on social media.



But he now claim he rendered the apology under duress - “I was kidnapped and they were threatening to kill me if I don’t apologize so I had to do it”.



