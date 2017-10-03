NDC Flagbeareship Contest Not 'Do or Die' Matter - Bagbin

NDC MP for Nadowli-Kaleo, Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin Related Stories Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and also Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, Hon. Alban Bagbin says the contest for the presidential slot of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not a contest of 'do or die' matter.



According to the former Minister for Health, even though he has given signal to put himself up for the presidential candidate of NDC, he doesn’t regard the contest as the one to make or break anybody.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the long serving MP said his decision to contest for the NDC Presidential position is based on the fact that he has something more he can do to improve upon governance and developmental agenda of this country.



He however was emphatic about his intention to contest the NDC Presidential Race, adding that he is ever ready to contest former President Mahama even though he [Mahama] is yet to give his signal.



“Let me say we are not yet contesting. What I have done is to give signal and Mahama has not come out to say he would be contesting; in fact he has not given any signal even though a large army of his former appointees and some members of parliament are gunning for him”, he indicated.



“He personally has not yet given that indication but if he does, definitely, we will be going for it and I think that there is something more that I could do to improve upon governance and to rather catalyse the developmental agenda of this country”, he emphasised.



Hon. Alban Bagbin again cleared the notion that former President Mahama didn’t see him as a threat to his presidency and that his reshuffle from the Ministry of Health to join the three wise men was meant to give chance to others to serve in his administration.



“I don’t believe the President saw me as a threat which was why I was reshuffled, but I think the President simply wanted to give others chance and then I was given another opportunity to share my experience with him.



“The three wise men were put in the presidential priority taskforce to assist the president to implement some major transformational infrastructure development.



“I think I have developed that and I think it is through the grace of almighty God that He has used some Ghanaians including all of you to invest that in me. I should rather take this opportunity to serve you for graciously making me what I am today; that is all that I am for. It is not a ‘do or die’ matter and I’m sure that God will see me through”, he said.





