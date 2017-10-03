Stop Discussing A-Plus . . . Matter Needlessly Distracting Our Gov't - Awuku To NPP Members

Related Stories National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku has cautioned party members to stop discussing the corruption saga involving controversial musician A-plus and the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Sammy Awuku told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the issue is "needlessly distracting our government".



According to him, if any person thinks the ruling party has not served justice on the matter, he/she should resort to the Police or the law court.



Sammy Awuku expressed worry over that this corruption saga has taken the shine out off the interventions by President Nana Akufo-Addo to develop the economy.



Touching on the issue, Mr. Awuku believed the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye conduct on the case doesn't smack of corruption.



In his estimation, they acted appropriately explaining that what they did in relation to the Korle-Bu/Unibank saga was in the right direction.



He also urged A-plus to cease fire if he claims he admires the President of the Republic.



Sammy Awuku's call is to ensure that nothing disrupts the good works of the President.



“We think this matter is needlessly distracting our government . . . If you have any issue and you think that conclusively we haven’t dealt with it, report it to the Police and send it to court. But for us, as a party, we don’t want this matter dragging beyond today, the 3rd of October”, he said.



















