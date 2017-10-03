CID Boss/ A-Plus Tape Not 'Distorted' - Kwesi Pratt

Related Stories Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has lambasted the female Police Officer whose conversation with controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, has become a topical issue in the country.



The female Police Officer, Mrs. Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, who happens to be the Deputy Chief CID Director, was caught on tape discussing investigations into the alleged corruption allegations involving the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with A-plus acting as a whistle-blower.



Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was heard on a leaked audio recording claiming A-Plus' corruption allegations may not have substantial value as she said "as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage… the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work . . . ”



“ . . I feel sad for Nana, I think he has good intentions but he is not going to achieve them. You need somebody who’ll be neutral to tell them exactly what is there for them to understand and I wish I could have an audience with the President himself. Because it looks like most of the things doesn’t get to him . . . yes I feel sad for him".



Following the leakage of the tape, Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah stated emphatically that the tape had been doctored to achieve some "mischievous and evil" purpose and that it's a "total fabrication and a figment of the author's imagination".



Commenting on the conduct of the senior female Police Officer, Kwesi Pratt believes the audio has not been doctored because there are no distortions in the Deputy CID Boss' conversation with A-Plus.



Assessing the dialogue between the musician and the Deputy CID Boss, Mr. Pratt said the conversation flowed in logical sequence and so it's strange for Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah to claim it was doctored.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he noted that "when one listens to the audio, there's an impression that it’s a long tape but it’s the relevant part that has been combined. So, I agree if somebody says the tape has been edited but it’s not that the tape has been edited to change the sense and meaning of what the Police woman is saying because there’s nothing on the tape that the Police woman said that she didn’t say . . . The tape has been edited to take out the salient points and put them together, not to distort”.



To Kwesi Pratt, Mrs. Tiwaa Addo-Danquah's statements may have political implications and further stressed that she "didn't help herself. She didn’t help government and the entire nation, Ghana”.