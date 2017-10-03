Quaitoo Gets Replacement

Kennedy Osei Nyarko Related Stories Mr. Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Akim Swedru Member Of Parliament has been nominated as Deputy Agriculture Minister to replace William Quaitoo.



His appointment was made known by the Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye when parliament resumed Sitting today Tuesday, October 03, 2017.



Mr Quaittoo, in a recent radio interview, had described Northerners as “liars” and “difficult” people to deal with.



He has since apologized over his outburst.



Mr. Nyarko is a trained journalist, professional advertiser and marketer. He comes from Akyem Awisa in the Eastern region of Ghana.



Mr. Nyarko is currently the Chairman of Parliament’s Local Government Committee.









