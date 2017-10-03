NCA Sanctions: Stop Making Noise - Sammy Awuku Jabs Minority

Related Stories National Youth Organizer Of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku says the opposition National Democratic Congress is just making unnecessary noise about the national Communications Authority’s (NCA) decision to sanction 131 Radio Stations.



Speaking On Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme, he explained that the NCA's decision is in the right direction because they followed due process by notifying the affected stations.



That is what the Law says so the minority in Parliament should desist from unnecessarily attacking the National Communications Authority over this issue.



“I think the minority NDC is making unnecessary noise and I believe they are suffering from deliberate memory loss and have forgotten that there is a law that exist to check radio stations who go contrary to the laws of the country”, he added.



NCA sactioned some radio stations following the completion of a nationwide fm spectrum audit conducted this year to determine compliance of authorization holders with their authorization conditions and to determine which fm station was in operation or otherwise. In view of these owners of the stations were supposed to pay for their expired licenses as well as other offenses which amounted to 1.8 billion Ghana cedis.



The Minority in parliament has since waded into the issue Stressing that, the action of the NCA can lead to 5,000 unemployement in the job market.



“The NCA does not also appear to have considered the deleterious impact this will have on jobs in the sector. We estimate that close to 5,000 people working in the affected stations will be rendered jobless should the current action persist”, a statement by the minority, signed by the ranking member on the communications committee, Hon. A.B.A Fuseini stated.



But speaking on 'kokrokoo' the NPP youth leader questioned why the institutions involved failed to pay their licenses.



He believes this action by the NCA is clear that some media institutions are inefficient, and that the NCA wants to stop the operations of these media stations.



Sammy Awuku therefore pleaded with the Minority in parliament to desist from playing Politics with the issue and rather find ways and means of helping to deal with the issue.



“NCA has not infringed on any rights, Minority should stop using this issue for political points and rather help in their own way to see how the issue can be resolved”, he insisted.