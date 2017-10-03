Korle Bu CEO Must Resign To ‘Save’ His Name From Shame - NPP Communicator

Related Stories Communications team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party [NPP], Edmund Kyei says the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah must quit his position with immediate effect.



He explained that the brouhaha surround his office in recent time does not depicts President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s reason for appointing him.



Describing Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah as a “hardworking gentleman”, Edmund Kyei insisted that he must leave his job to “save the president’s image.



"He is the cause of all these on-going problems. He must save his name from shame,” Kyei said.



Korle Bu has been trending in the media for weeks now after musician, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus accused two deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor and his other colleague, Francis Asenso Boakye of corrupt practices by using their superior office to compel the CEO, Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah, to rescind the decision to disengage the services of UniBank for the collection of revenue on the premises of the hospital.



A-Plus in his statement to the police after his accusations, indicated he had discussions with Mr. Jinapor over the matter prior to it coming into the public domain.



But speaking last week on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Abu Jinapor maintained: “The only person I have spoken to is the One minute, Thirty seconds (1:30 seconds) conversation I had with the CEO of Korle Bu.”



“Since I became deputy chief of staff I have never ever had any conversation with Mr. Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus in relation to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital,” he said



But in an interview with Peacefmonline.com, Edmund Kyei who is also the Communications Director of the Asokwa NPP branch believes the Korle boss is the problem of all this brouhaha.



“Who has been leaking the information to A-Plus?” he quizzed.



