IT'S OFFICIAL....Yaw B. Gyan To Challenge Kofi Adams For NDC National Organizer

Former National organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan



He revealed his intent to return to his former position in the party on Peace FM's Morning show "Kokrokoo".



Mr. Boateng Gyan lost his seat to Kofi Adams at the National Delegates Congress of the party last two years.



According to him, the NDC needs devout and hard working persons like him to ensure the party is brought back to power.