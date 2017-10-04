1st Lady Even Knows Her Hubby Lied To Win Power - NDC MP

President Akufo-Addo and Wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo Related Stories The NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Governs Agbodza, claims the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo knows her husband lied to Ghanaians to win power in the 2016 elections.



According to him he is sure the President's wife didn’t believe him when he (Nana Addo) made some of his outrageous campaign promises.



President Nana Akufo-Addo while addressing members of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs in Wa on the first day of his seven-day tour of the Upper West, Upper East and Northern Regions, said he did not lie to win power and that he would deliver on all the promises he made during the 2016 election campaign period to demonstrate that not all politicians make promises just for purposes of gaining political votes.



But contributing to discussions on TV3's 'New Day' Morning show on Wednesday, the Adaklu legislator said “I am yet to see one single promise the NPP gave that religiously they have delivered”.



“By now all utility tariffs should be down by their penchant of reducing it. Fuel should have been down by now because it was a major campaign promise. They promised fighting corruption”, he said.



The Ranking Member of the Roads and Transport Committee also said “the [President] can sit at the comfort of his office and lie that Ghanaians believe him. Where is Bawumia today? See where the cedi is going? I am sure even your wife didn’t believe you if you say you did not lie for votes”.



“Who put a gun on the head of the NPP to make those promises. Why didn’t you go to Ghanaians and apologize that I promised to do this but I am not able to do it?” he sought to know.