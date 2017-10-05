Pregnant NPP Supporter, 3 Others Beaten UP…For Attending NDC Man’s Naming Ceremony

Library Image Related Stories Tension is gradually mounting between supporters of the Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition New Democratic Congress (NDC) female NPP sympathizers on Sunday at Old Fadama for attending a ceremony for naming an NDC man’s baby.



The women were, prior to the beating, warned not to attend the ceremony for naming the baby girl, but they ignored the warning from their fellow NPP member, Yakubu Alidu, popularly known as Bullet.



Upon their return from the naming ceremony held at Adabraka, the furious NPP supporters descended on the women, one of whom was pregnant, and beat them up mercilessly.



The assaulted women were Adamu Yussif (pregnant), Faiza Sem, Barikisu Salisu and one Hawa.



They sustained various degrees of injuries; including a cutting at the right ear of one of the women, bruises and swollen faces and were admitted to the Sukura Community Hospital after the attack, treated and discharged.



Speaking to the Daily Heritage, Mr. Yakubu Iddrisu, one of the victims,, husband, said after defying the earlier warning and attending the naming ceremony, the women were met on their way back to Agbobloshie around Sikkens area, Alidu and his guys who allegedly pounced on them.



Mr. Iddrisu said he received a call from one of his brothers that his wife and three other women were being beating up so “I quickly went there to verify and met more than a hundred people at the scene.



“I couldn’t do anything because the people were many,” he stated.

He stated that there were rumors in the area among the NPP fraternity that anybody who attends that naming ceremony would be tagged as an NDC supporter and therefore must be dealt with so “I was not surprised they beat up the women.



“I quickly organized my pregnant wife and the other three victims, who initially were not cooperating for fear of victimization, to the Railway Police Station to report the case,” he said.

Mr. Yakubu said the women lost their phones and an undisclosed amount of money in the incident.



Another resident, Mr. Alhassan Ibn Abdulla, said Alhaji Alhassan osman, the NDC man whose child was named, used to live at Agbobloshie but had to relocate following clashes between the supporters of NDC and NPP in the past.



He said the Sunday incident had renewed tension between supporters of the two parties with fears that the other faction could strike following what happened.



The Accused

All effects by the paper to speak to the suspect, Yakubu, to confirm or deny the allegations against him proved futile as all calls to his cell phone went unanswered.



Police

The police have, meanwhile, confirmed the incident and said they have opened investigations into the matter to arrest the perpetrators.



