Mahama Leads ECOWAS Observer Mission To Liberia

Former President John Dramani Mahama is leaving Accra today for Monrovia to lead the Observer Mission of ECOWAS to the October 10, 2017 Liberian general elections.



As former Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Mahama has been celebrated for his commitment to ensuring the stability of the sub-region and the continent generally.



His tenure as Chair saw the quick handling of various sub-regional crisis including the Burkinabe Political turmoil, the election dispute in Togo and the outbreak of Ebola in three West African countries including Liberia.



Since leaving Office in January, President Mahama has been helping to entrench democracy and stability in Africa. He has also been working with the African Development Bank to help improve agriculture.



Joyce Bawah MOGTARI



Special Aide



Thursday October 05, 2017