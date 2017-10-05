I Didn’t Inherit ‘Rich Father’ — Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seems not to have ended his moaning of the state of the economy he inherited from former President John Dramani Mahama.



At a ceremony to inaugurate a water project in Wa, the President said other projects had been lined up for implementation “but a lot of them depend on the state of our public financing”.



He analysed the ‘property’ bequeathed to him by former President Mahama, referring to himself as an unlucky son.



“The truth of the matter is that I am not a lucky son,” he told the gathering of chiefs and people in Jambusi last Monday.



“I did not inherit a rich father. The inheritance I got from my predecessor was about an empty treasury so I happen to work my way from the bottom up.



“But I know that with your support, I will find the money and we will do these things that need to be done,” he stated.



Beaming with optimism, President Akufo-Addo said he would see to the fulfilment of all the promises he made during the electioneering campaign period.



He insisted that not all politicians were liars and that just as the Free Senior High School policy had been implemented, the other ones would also be handled.



“There are better days ahead for all of us in Ghana,” he assured.