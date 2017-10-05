Rawlings Reports Fakers To Facebook

Former President Jerry John Rawlings Related Stories The Communications Directorate of former President Jerry John Rawlings has cautioned the public to be wary of Facebook accounts mimicking that of the former President.



The Directorate in a statement issued Thursday says those “pages purporting to be official are fraudulent and are operated by persons with an agenda to publish falsehood and fake news about President Rawlings.”



Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate, who signed the statement said the activities of the fraudsters have been reported to Facebook and want the public to do same whenever they encounter them.



Below is the full statement.



Our attention has been drawn to publications on social media attributed to former President Jerry John Rawlings through Facebook pages purporting to belong to the former President.



The official Facebook account for former President Rawlings is:

https://web.facebook.com/President.J.J.Rawlings/



All other Facebook accounts or pages purporting to be official are fraudulent and are operated by persons with an agenda to publish falsehood and fake news about President Rawlings.



The statement below, which has appeared on one such fictitious page, is not attributable to the former President.



When a woman rejects a man of vision, and accept a man with television, she will end up watching the man of vision on her own husband's television. Don't judge a man by his pocket but judge him by his vision. Because where a man is going in life is more important than his present condition. Stay blessed.



Such pages should be regarded with the contempt they deserve. We encourage members of the public to report the conduct of these pages directly to Facebook whenever they encounter them.



The office of Flt Lt Rawlings has reported the activities of these fake pages to Facebook for the necessary action.



Signed:



Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)