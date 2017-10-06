We’ll Use Facebook if NPP Shuts Down Radio Gold, Montie FM - Allotey Jacobs

Related Stories The Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Bernard Allotey Jacobs has indicated that they will resort to the use of Facebook if the National Communications Authority (NCA) goes ahead to shut down Accra based Radio Gold and Montie FM.



Already, the NCA has revoked the licenses of 34 radio stations across Ghana including that of Montie FM 100.1, for failing to renew their operating licenses.



About 90 others, including Radio Gold have been fined to pay various sums running into millions of Ghana cedis.



Radio Gold for instance is to pay about Ghc60million as a fine.



Contributing to a radio panel discussion on Peace FM on Wednesday, Mr Jacobs said the NCA’s move was an attack on free speech.



He concluded the move was an attempt by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to shut down radio stations deemed favourable to the philosophy of the NDC.



Sounding sarcastic, he said the NDC will resort to the use of Facebook if the NPP goes ahead to shut down Radio Gold and Montie FM.