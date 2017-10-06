Three Chase Wontumi Chair

Related Stories Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as ‘Wontumi’, faces a great challenge in his bid to retain his seat as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Publisher can authoritatively confirm that three kingpins in the ruling political party in the Ashanti region are nurturing the ambition to unseat him when the party goes to the polls, possibly next year.



Three Contenders



Among three top party members hankering to take over Wontumi’s throne are Dr. Kwabena Kokofu, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama Constituency and Nana Asare Bediako, the current NPP Chairman for Asokwa Constituency. Both men are considered very respected and experienced politicians in the party.



The third upcoming contender, according to sources, is Kwabena Nsenkyire, the Ashanti Regional Boss of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).



The paper’s checks within the corridors of the party reveal that even though ‘Chairman Wontumi’ is determined to hang on to his position, as he is said to have already started his campaign on the quiet, this seems not to have scared his contenders, notably Kwabena Nsenkyire, who has openly vowed to end Wontumi’s reign in a grand style.



Nsenkyire’s Threat



According to Nsenkyire, the NPP deserves better and more effective leadership in its stronghold, especially now that the party is in power. He added that his experience as former first vice chairman in the region makes him the most suitable person to manage the party.



Kwabena Kokofu



On the part of Kokofu, who has been heard on several media platforms, especially on radio, expressing his determination to stop Wontumi, being an ex-NPP Chairman for Bantama Constituency, puts him in a better position and also gives him the strong belief that he has the needed experience to lead the region towards a more trouncing victory.



Asare Bediako



Among the three NPP gurus, Nana Asare Bediako has been very quiet so far as public pronouncements on his intentions to run for the top party position are concerned, but credible sources within the party have hinted that he has succumbed to immense calls from most of the party’s MPs in the region to contest for the position.