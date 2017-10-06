Holidays In Ghana Are Too Much . . . Utilize The Days - Kwesi Pratt

Related Stories Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has asked government to cut down on the number of holidays in the country.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', the seasoned journalist believed the nation's holidays are too numerous and affect productivity.



Citing the Independence and Farmers' Days which are statutory holidays, Mr. Pratt advised the government to utilize the days by ensuring that on Independence Day, for instance, education on Ghana's historical accounts leading to independence is enhanced.



He further noted that the government should make Farmers' Day a mass mobilization. We should make the Farmers’ Day a day of education, the use of organic fertilizer and its importance, and so forth”.



He also expressed concerns over the culture over the postponement of weekend holidays saying "that holiday that’s postponed to Monday when it happens on Saturday should be stopped. When the holiday happens on Saturday, let’s observe it on Saturday and we should go to work on Monday. If it occurs on Sunday, let’s have it on the same Sunday and go to work on Monday".



To him, Ghana has so many holidays that it looks "as if the country has no worries to the extent that nothing concerns us anymore. The holidays are getting too much”.