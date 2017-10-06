We Used To Sell Dogs And Goats To Pay Our Brothers School Fees - Karbo

Related Stories Member of Parliament (MP) for Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Hon. Anthony Abeyifa Karbo says the Free Senior High School policy which was implemented a couple of weeks ago by President Akufo-Addo has taken a huge burden off the shoulders of Members of Parliament in the three Northern Regions.



According to him, the Free SHS has helped Northerners than anybody in the country including all Members of Parliament as people always go to them for school fees for their wards.



“The Free SHS policy is more beneficial to those of us MPs in the Northern Regions than anyone else in this country; the Free SHS came to support us because poverty in the three Northern Regions is unbearable”, he stated on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' morning show.



He stressed that “we know how we used to suffer to pay school fees for our young ones in the regions. We had to sell dogs, goats and sheep before we can pay school fees for the needy wards, but now our livestock will be kept for use during festivities”.



Commenting on Bolgatanga Central MP, Hon. Isaac Adongo’s submission that the incompetent work of Akufo- Addo’s administration on the Zongo Development Fund will deny the Zongos developmental project this year, Hon. Karbo reiterated that Hon. Adongo knows President Akufo-Addo has lifted a burden from them.



He maintained that the Northerners will not deny President Akufo Addo the acknowledgement he deserves as they believe in the President and see him to be a man of his words to fulfil his campaign promises.



“He is fulfilling his promises and I remember the NDC said Free SHS was not possible including Isaac Adongo, but it has been implemented. The NDC's Free SHS was only Ghc34 out of the total school fees for Day Student and Ghc84 for the Boarders, but the NPP Free SHS is completely free including text books and food. What else does he want from this government?”, he inquired.



He again mentioned that President Akufo-Addo has a vision to see children from all walks of life to get the same opportunity to go to school without any financial hindrance, tribal background and also without socio-economic hindrance.



“Nana Addo believes the poor child and the rich child have equal opportunity to quality education, fully catered for by the government”, he stated.



He further indicated that since Nana Akufo Addo took over the presidency, fertilizers for farmers are rampant in the northern regions through planting for food and jobs programme; thus, government is looking for a way to stop people from smuggling fertilizers to the French countries in Africa.



“For now, the NDC do not have anything to say to convince the northerners because they have realized that Nana Akufo-Addo has started fulfilling all his promises to the people in the northern regions; we are grateful that Ghanaians voted for Nana Addo and the NPP to come to power”, he averred.





