Wa Water Project: Late Prez Mills Must Rather Be Praised If . . . - Karbo

NPP MP for Lawra Constituency and Deputy Minister of Roads and Transport, Hon. Anthony Abeyifa Karbo Related Stories Deputy Roads and Transport Minister, Hon. Anthony Karbo says former President John Mahama deserves no praise for the Wa water project which was recently commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo on his 7-day tour in the three Northern Regions.



The Lawra Constituency Legislator wondered why the NDC is fighting to share glory over the Wa water project which was financed by Kufour’s administration before leaving office for the late former President Atta Mills to take over power.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Hon. Karbo averred that the late President Mills started the implementation of the water project but due to the unserious nature of the NDC administration under former President Mahama, the water project could not be completed.



“If the NDC had taken the water project serious, they would have finished this long time ago, but they were lazy about the project before Mahama took over. It is true that Mahama went to inspect the water project but at that time the project was not completed”, he mentioned.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Region has chided President Akufo-Addo for failing to give former President Mahama credit for the project which was commissioned on Monday.



President Akufo-Addo at the commissioning of the project on Monday, said, “it was in his (President Kufuor’s) time that the financing for this project was secured, as far back as 2008. But, unfortunately, after he left [office in 2008], it took five years under the NDC successor governments before the construction of the project began.”



President Akufo-Addo added that “God has his own way of doing things. A project that was started by Kufuor is going to be commissioned by Akufo-Addo. That is the way the Almighty works.”



But the NDC says the project was started by them under President Mahama. The party in a statement signed by the Upper West Regional Director of Communications, Issaku Issa Jerry, said “President Akufo-Addo is deceiving Ghanaians to score cheap political points.”



Anthony Karbo on the other hand says he does not understand why the NDC is angry over the water project of which President Akufo-Addo commissioned without acknowledging former President John Mahama.



“If there is someone to praise in NDC, it is former President Mills because he started the implementation; that is if the NDC wants a name attached to the Wa water project. Similar thing is what Adongo is saying about the Bolga hospital; former President Kufour secured the fund for the project and we started before the NDC took over but they didn’t finish it”, he narrated.



He again indicated that “with the Wa hospital, the NPP funded it and the land for the hospital was provided by Ambrose Dery and up till now, despite the noise the NDC made about the project, they couldn’t finished and if Nana Addo finishes this project, do the NDC want us to praise them”.