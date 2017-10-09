Chairman Wontumi Congratulates Nana B

Related Stories The entire leadership and members of Ashanti regional NPP gleefully congratulate Henry Nana Boakye (NANA B) on his call to Bar.



As a group, we are proud of your modest achievements which include your academic prowess at the University. This tacitly chronicles the hard work and many sacrifices geared towards this feat.



Again you proved us right when you emerged as one of those to be called to the BAR when you passed the law school examinations in flying colours. This could not have being on a silver platter but a culmination of hard work. Indeed, you displayed class and brilliance.



Today we join your family, political associate, friends and well wishers in congratulating you for this worthy academic feat. You are indeed an adroit and inspiration to your generation.



As you journey into the murky waters of politics, we pray that this feat will be an added advantage to your political career since you have gain the brainpower to argue better on behalf of the youth in a constitutionally mandated court and not court of public opinion.



Congratulations on this wonderful achievement, Lawyer! The horizon leans forward, offering you space in our young democratic system which intertwines with judicial and legal framework.

An ASSERT you are, EXCELLENCE you should strive for.



