5 Bye-Elections To Hit NPP - Islamic Cleric Predicts
 
09-Oct-2017  
Islamic cleric, Numerologist, Philosopher and acclaimed spiritual hacker who is globally known for his accurate predictions and prophesies on both local and international fronts says there will be a “bye-election” within NPP parliamentarians.

According to Mallam Shamuna Ustarz Jibreel, a total number of “five [5]” bye-elections will hit the Nana Addo-led government to fill elected offices that will become vacant.

In an interview with Peacefmonline.com, the spiritual soothsayer explained that, “the bye-elections will take place in the following regions; Northern, Upper East, Ashanti and Eastern Region to the best of my Spiritual Knowledge, Ashanti Region will experience two bye-elections with the rest of the regions mentioned above”.

“Besides, these elections will happen as a result of socio-political spiritual interventions. Some social and political inconveniences will result to the elections and other spiritual interventions as well.”

He added that “Out of the five bye-elections that will take place, NPP will record three seats and NDC will record two seats. CPP will also pull a surprise”. 
 
 
 
Source: King Edward Ambrose Washman Addo/Peacefmonline.com/ Twitter: @Washman5/ Instagram: Ambrose_wash
 
 

