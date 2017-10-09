Extend Helping Hand to Gas Explosion Victims – Mahama

Related Stories Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed his grief following the gas explosion at Atomic Junction on Saturday, which has so far killed seven people and injured several others.



In a tweet on Sunday, the former President also called on Ghanaians to assist all those who had been affected by the incident however they can.



“I feel their pain. In our own small way, let’s all extend a helping hand to all those affected by the sad incident,” John Mahama tweeted.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of those affected by last night’s gas explosion at the Atomic Junction near Madina.”



The residents of the Atomic Junction in Madina were thrown into a state of panic following the explosion at the gas station which spread to adjacent structures.



The huge fireball from the explosion could be seen for miles with many people in the vicinity taking to their heels in a bid to escape the blaze.



Students of the Presbyterian Senior High School and the University of Ghana, run from their hostels situated close to the blast.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also expressed his devastation at the incident.



Nana Addo, who is touring the Northern region, tweeted after the explosion, saying “my deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and I wish the injured speedy recovery.”



His Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cut short his birthday celebration in the Northern Region to be in Accra. He has so far visited the site of the explosion, and has visited the 37 Military Hospital to commiserate with the victims.



He has promised that Government will foot the bills of all the injured persons.



He, however, assured the populace that this time around, the government will be stricter on safety measures by introducing a new policy in the petroleum retail sector to prevent such disasters.