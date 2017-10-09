Akufo-Addo Pooh-Poohs Mahama’s Achievements

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rubbished the physical projects touted as achievements by the erstwhile John Mahama Administration, saying Ghanaians’ outcry about the awful conditions of their roads everywhere he goes today drops more questions than answers.



“I remember during the election that my opponent kept saying that in his time our country had witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development. When I said I didn’t see it, he said that I was asleep in the car and that was why I didn’t see these good roads.



“But yet everywhere I go, everywhere I go, the first thing people ask me is about their roads. So, this unprecedented infrastructural development – it cannot have been about roads; it must be something else, but certainly not about roads because you yourselves have pointed out how very poor the [road] network is,” he said.



The President was addressing a durbar of paramount chiefs and queens on Wednesday in Bolgatanga to begin his two-day tour of the Upper East Region.



He said “but we are going to work on it. We are going to work on it because we are going to ensure that all the money that is mobilised by the government is spent to deal with the issues that concern our people and they don’t find their way into my pocket or the pockets of my ministers. We are not going to allow that to happen in this country again.”



The President also spoke of the collapse of Ghana’s railway network as one of the “saddest and egregious decisions” the country had ever taken.



He said with emphasis that his government would restore the railway linkage across the country in no time to boost its economy.