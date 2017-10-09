Govt's Priority Is Closing Down Radio Stations Than Enforcing Regulations To Deal With Gas Explosions - NDC Capo

Related Stories A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is questioning why government is not interested in enforcing laws to curtail the mushrooming of gas and petrol stations cited at unapproved spots, but is rather pre-oocupied with closing down radio stations.



NDC Eastern Regional Chairma, Bismarck Tawiah Boateng wants the Akufo Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to come up with strong regulations to deal with the springing up of Gas and Petrol stations within residential areas.



According to him, the need for the enforcement of laws to curtail the springing up of gas and petrol stations cited at unapproved spots, should rather engage the attention of government, instead of the stringent application of regulation by the National Communication Authority (NCA) in closing down media houses.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Tawiah Boateng insisted that government must come up with a policy to compensate owners of the gas stations which are cited in towns and cities and help them to relocate to the outskirts of these towns.



He revealed that the gas station at Atomic Junction was established 30 years ago; at a time when the area had not developed into a residential status.



“There was no interchange 30 years ago at Atomic Junction but now it does and so some of these gas station have to move out of areas where people reside...government must make sure that every gas station nearer to residential areas are relocated to outskirts of the town. Human beings are used to develop countries and not gas stations; we cannot allow gas stations to sit in the middle of towns while people rather relocate to the outskirt of towns”, he argued.



He therefore urged the government to form committee which will not be interested in bribe-taking from the owners of the gas stations but must come up with policies that will standhe test of time to address this menace.



“There must be measures in place by the fire service to help in preventing such incidents (gas explosion). Does NADMO have measures for those who sell on the street near filling stations? What regulation has NPA put in place to ensure that those who flout the regulations are dealt with?”



“The non-adherence to all these safety measures are not being considered, and instead we have an NCA that is more interested in closing down media outfits, which disseminates information. Many lives are lost and properties destroyed but there is no law to sanction the operations of these gas station, but rather our focus is on media houses who are not paying taxes to government”, he fumed.



"...due to politics, we pay attention to trivial issues and neglect the important ones," he added.