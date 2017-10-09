Gas Explosion: Prez Akufo Addo Pledges To Personally Foot Funeral Bill Of Late Journalist

Related Stories President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as pledge to personally foot all expenses for the funeral of journalist who died during last Saturday's gas explosion at Atomic junction.



The late Mohammed Ashiley Yakubu who works with Net 2 TV as a cameraman and doubles as a member of the President Akufo Addo's Press Corps met his untimely death when he promptly left his desk at Net 2 TV upon hearing that there was an explosion at Atomic junction.



Reports has it that he rolled over from the Atomic Junction flyover unto the ground at the second explosion in his attempt to capture the tragedy. The late Yakubu is one of four persons who died at the Police Hospital.



The President in his words of comfort to the mother of the deseased, Mary Sackey, said he will personally pay all expenses as far as the funeral is concerned. The Late Yakubu in line with Islamic custom will be buried tomorrow morning.