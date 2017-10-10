Maurice Ampaw To Be Ghana's Next President?

Maurice Ampaw Related Stories Celebrity lawyer, Maurice Ampaw says he will become Ghana's next President in 2024.



According to him, Every dream if pursued will enable that individual live a life full of fun and purpose.



Yes, I have a dream to become the President of Ghana in 2024. Speaking to an Accra-based radio station he said ‘”I will become president of Ghana in 2024”.



He, however, could not tell if he will do that on a political party’s ticket or go solo.



Growing up,I wanted to become a pastor but by twist of fate, I have ended up being a Lawyer, he added.



Source: Isaac Owusu/Peacefmonline