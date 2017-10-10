We Must Find A “Lasting Solution” To Gas Explosion – Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to find a lasting solution to the recurrent gas explosions in the country.



His search for the solution comes on the back of the resent gigantic gas explosion, which happened last Saturday at Atomic junction in Accra.



The gas explosion claimed about seven lives with dozens injured.



Five persons, who are in critical condition, are currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



Last Saturday’s explosion is the third to hit the country this year - destroying properties and vehicles in and around the Mansco Gas Filling Point at the Atomic Junction, adjacent a Total fuel station, making motorists, pedestrians, hawkers, food vendors and residents flee for their lives.



Speaking on the tragedy at the Anglican Church in Tamale, President Akufo-Addo tasked authorities to find a lasting solution to the frequent explosion.



“The gas explosion is one too many. Ghana cannot afford anymore of such incidents. We are going to have to come out with a clear policy on how to prevent such incidents in the future”, he said



Adding that “Cabinet will be meeting on Thursday, October 12, 2017 and, I believe, out of that meeting, the country will know what our programme is, the comprehensive programme we intend to have to bring such incidents to a stop.”



He also made a passionate appeal to industry players “to recognise that we all have to make adjustments to be able to guarantee the safety and security of our people, so these things do not happen again.”



The president said “I need the support and the cooperation of the people of Ghana to make sure that the policies that we will be bringing out succeed, so that such incidents become a thing of the past and not of our future.”



President Akufo-Addo however urged the priests and the congregation of the Tishigu Anglican Church to pray for all those affected by the explosion – "We pray for their souls, and we pray for their families, that the Almighty will give them comfort and strength in these trying times."