Photo: Mahama Prepares For Liberia Elections Today

Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama is confident of a free and fair electoral process in Liberia’s landmark polls scheduled for today.



Mr. Mahama who is leading the Observer mission of ECOWAS to monitor and report the Liberian elections has posted a picture on his social media platform [Instagram] to show his readiness.



The former president played a similar role in Kenya’s elections which was null and void by the apex court of the county.



Upon arriving in Liberia, he told the media that “observers are not magicians” to change results of elections.



He has however assured free and fair elections in Liberia - according to him, previous experiences with civil war in Liberia will serve as a precedent for leadership and citizens in to ensure that this election is void of any violence.



He noted that the phase of series of wars in Liberia which saw the country in chaos and mayhem will be a thing of the past since lessons have been learnt and hence more prudent decisions will be taken moving forward.



Mr. Mahama explained that leadership of the Liberia, just as in the case of Ghana (where all presidential aspirants signed a peace declaration prior to the 2016 elections) have signed a peace declaration; the Farmington Declaration to affirm their commitment to guaranteeing peaceful polls.



“I anticipate that election day will be okay, it will be uneventful…they’ve adopted instruments that will ensure the integrity of the elections because the polls are going to be counted at the polling station and the results will be declared there to the public so everyone will know what happened at their polling stations and then from there, results will be sent to county tallying centers, and all the parties have their representatives at the country tallying centers…..I think that the systems have been put in place for a free and fair election that is if the parties take advantage of the instruments that have been given to them” he told the media